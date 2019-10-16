Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz’s September 21 death was caused by blocked arteries, officials said Wednesday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maryland said Ruiz died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a thickening and stiffening of blood vessels.
Ruiz had spent the day before his death eating at restaurants in Baltimore and Harford County, including a visit to Chap’s Pit Beef.
My lord this sandwich is national treasure. @ChapsPitBeef pic.twitter.com/fKSCbYtLwm
— Carl Ruiz (@carlruiz) September 20, 2019
