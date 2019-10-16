BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been nine years since Cardinal Gibbons School closed its doors in southwest Baltimore, but now an effort is underway to turn the old campus into a YMCA.
School alumni and community members are raising money to turned the campus into the city’s third YMCA location, which they say will be a significant community benefit.
“It will create jobs, it will create a place for families and kids to go to be healthier, to work out,” said Jeff Sprinkle with The Y in Central Maryland. “We have a lot of youth development programs, educational programs. It will be a place that will benefit all levels.”
The Gibbons YMCA will beat the name of several prominent individuals with ties to the school.
The gym lobby will be named after former basketball coach Neil Jones, who lost his life to gun violence in 2005. That effort was spearheaded by Jones’ brother Brandon, a Gibbons alumnus.
“I think he’d be proud, as proud as I am to honor him that way. I think he would be proud to see his legacy carried on,” Jones said.
The effort has already raised $4 million toward its $8 million goal.
The group hopes to have the facility open in 2021.
