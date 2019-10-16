ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan and his administration announced plans to move along the woe-filled Chesapeake Bay Bridge rehabilitation project.

He is pledging that MDOT crews will work 24 hours a day to expedite the project- using faster drying concrete, as well as eliminating toll booths and moving to all-electronic tolling on the bridge- which so far has just been mainly Thursday and Fridays.

People across the state are frustrated and angry over the sometimes unbearable backups at the Bay Bridge. I want you to know that I am too. I am taking action to demand that every effort be taken to complete the project as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/MJjU0mxwLV — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 16, 2019

“My most important responsibility is the safety of Maryland citizens. Not taking action is not an option. But I am demanding that every effort must be taken to complete this project as soon as possible. And I am demanding that all the experts look at every possible solution that is feasible,” Gov. Hogan said.

MDOT, SHA, and the Maryland State Police will also assist in improving the flow and direction of traffic.

He dug in on the deteriorating condition of the right lane of the bridge, citing one section of the lane as 75 percent patched and deteriorated.

Delaying maintenance on the Bay Bridge has caused tremendous safety problems. As you can see, the surface of the right lane of the westbound span is severely deteriorated area has reached the end of its service life. In one section, 75% of the area is patched and deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/zuxnQZ4LEl — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 16, 2019

“Anne Arundel County has more than 11 times the population of Queen Anne’s County. And there were massive backups in Anne Arundel County in the first few weeks,” Hogan said. “To address this situation, MDTA instituted contraflow and reversed lanes on the bridge, which did relieve the traffic considerably in the population center of Anne Arundel County, however it caused massive traffic on the shore.”

The governor has not said how much these expedite efforts will cost.