  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Bridge, Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Gov. Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan and his administration announced plans to move along the woe-filled Chesapeake Bay Bridge rehabilitation project.

He is pledging that MDOT crews will work 24 hours a day to expedite the project- using faster drying concrete, as well as eliminating toll booths and moving to all-electronic tolling on the bridge- which so far has just been mainly Thursday and Fridays.

“My most important responsibility is the safety of Maryland citizens. Not taking action is not an option. But I am demanding that every effort must be taken to complete this project as soon as possible. And I am demanding that all the experts look at every possible solution that is feasible,” Gov. Hogan said.

MDOT, SHA, and the Maryland State Police will also assist in improving the flow and direction of traffic.

He dug in on the deteriorating condition of the right lane of the bridge, citing one section of the lane as 75 percent patched and deteriorated.

“Anne Arundel County has more than 11 times the population of Queen Anne’s County. And there were massive backups in Anne Arundel County in the first few weeks,” Hogan said. “To address this situation, MDTA instituted contraflow and reversed lanes on the bridge, which did relieve the traffic considerably in the population center of Anne Arundel County, however it caused massive traffic on the shore.”

 

The governor has not said how much these expedite efforts will cost.

Comments