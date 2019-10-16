  • WJZ 13On Air

FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A State Trooper in Prince George’s County is going viral for his reminder for all drivers to move over.

Forestville Barrack Commander Lt. Jon Hill posted photos of three wrecked patrol cars on Facebook.

He says he was worried about the safety of his troopers after realizing the three cruisers were out of service.

He also says each of those cars were hit while a trooper was on the side of a roadway, either at an accident, or doing a traffic stop.

Lt. Hills is asking drivers to slow down and move over.

