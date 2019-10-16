Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are searching for two missing teenagers who may be heading to Philadelphia.
Emily Darling Landaheta-Ruiz, 14, and Michelle Garcia, 15, were last seen Tuesday at their respective homes. Police said family members are concerned for the duo’s welfare.
Landaheta-Ruiz is described as a Hispanic girl, five-foot-five and 101 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair, police said.
Garcia is a Hispanic girl, five-foot-one and weighs 115 pounds. She also has brown eyes and long black hair.
Anyone who knows there the girls are should call police at 240-773-5400 or 301-279-8000.
