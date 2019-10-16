  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Missing Teens, Montgomery County, Talkers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are searching for two missing teenagers who may be heading to Philadelphia.

Emily Darling Landaheta-Ruiz, 14, and Michelle Garcia, 15, were last seen Tuesday at their respective homes. Police said family members are concerned for the duo’s welfare.

Emily Darling Landaheta-Ruiz and Michelle Garcia. Courtesy: Montgomery County Police

Landaheta-Ruiz is described as a Hispanic girl, five-foot-five and 101 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair, police said.

Garcia is a Hispanic girl, five-foot-one and weighs 115 pounds. She also has brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone who knows there the girls are should call police at 240-773-5400 or 301-279-8000.

Comments