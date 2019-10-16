BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based fitness clothing company Under Armour is suing a Colorado-based company for using a logo Under Armour claims violates its trademark “UA” mark.

The lawsuit, filed October 8 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, accuses Denver-based Ageas, Inc. of selling similar clothing items under the Hotsuit brand using a logo similar to the Under Armour logo.

In the lawsuit, Under Armour claims the logo “has already caused confusion and gives Defendant an unfair boost in the marketplace at the expense of both Under Armour and consumers.”

The company is demanding a jury trial and is seeking an injunction ordering Hotsuit to stop using the logo.

In a statement to WJZ Tuesday, Under Armour said it has an “obligation” to protect its brand.

“Since 1996, we have worked hard to deliver great product and build Under Armour into the strong, global brand that we are today,” the company said. “We have an obligation to enforce our rights against similar marks and prevent any confusion in the marketplace.”

WJZ has reached out to Hotsuit for comment and will update this story when they respond.