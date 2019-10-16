Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mr. Trash Wheel isn’t just back- he’s back with new swag.
Fans can choose the next T-shirt design, and all sales will benefit the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative that works to “restore and protect the Baltimore Harbor through projects, programs, programs, partnerships in the community,” the wheel’s team said in a release Wednesday.
Its design is up to you! Fans can vote for the new look on its Facebook page by going into the poll and choosing what they like the best.
The classic “Stay Trashy” t-shirt is still available, they assured fans.
