BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were arrested early Thursday on drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop in Brooklyn, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers stopped a vehicle they reportedly saw commit a traffic violation around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue at Ritchie Highway. During the stop, they saw suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the car.
After searching it, officers found more than 21 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a scale, a Walther .380 semi-automatic handgun and more than $1,600 in cash, police said.
Police arrested Timothy Richard Orem, 32, of Brooklyn; Cornell James Blake, 21, of Annapolis and Hope Kathleen Lackl, 24, of Severna Park.
All three face a number of firearm, drug possession and drug distribution charges.
