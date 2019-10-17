Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rudolph S. Chow, P.E., Director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works since 2014, announced he will retire from the City.
He will retire on February 1, 2020 after nine years of service with the Department.
Chow was recently named as a Top Ten Leader in the industry by the American Public Works Association, the City said Thursday.
Mayor Young thanks Director Chow for his leadership of the City’s Department of Public Works and his dedicated service to the citizens of Baltimore. He wishes him much success in his future endeavors.
Mayor Young will now launch a national search for the next director.
