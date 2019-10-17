Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery of a food truck in Glen Burnie Wednesday evening.
Anne Arundel County Police said a man approached the Taqueria Los Jarachos food truck in the 7200 block of Ritchie Highway around 5 p.m., showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police searched the area but did not find the man, the department said. The food truck employee was not hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
