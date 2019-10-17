Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were flown to Shock Trauma after being injured in a domestic disturbance in Frederick late Wednesday night, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called to the 6700 block of Overton Circle around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, the sheriff’s office said they found a man and a woman with significant injuries.
Both were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and are in critical condition, officials said.
One person is in custody in connection with the incident. An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-600-3934.
