BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced a multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon, Inc. over allegations they deceptively promoted Ethicon transvaginal surgical mesh medical devices in violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
Attorneys general claim J&J and Ethicon misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of the devices and didn’t sufficiently disclose associated risks.
The attorneys general allege that the companies misrepresented or failed to adequately disclose the risks of Ethicon’s transvaginal surgical mesh devices.
The attorneys general also allege that the companies were aware of the possibility for serious medical complications but did not provide sufficient warnings to consumers or surgeons who implanted the devices.
Under the settlement, Johnson & Johnson and Ethicon have agreed to pay $116,860,000.00 to the 41 participating states and the District of Columbia.
