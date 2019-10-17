



Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh announced charges have been filed against John Eberl for taking money from consumers for home improvement projects.

Eberl allegedly provided home improvement services without a license, and under Maryland law home improvement contractors must be licensed by the Maryland Home Improvement Commission.

The complaint alleges that Eberl contracted with several consumers in Prince George’s, Harford, Caroline, Montgomery, and Howard Counties to build patios, fences, and other home improvements, and collected thousands of dollars before performing any work.

After collecting the deposits, Eberl allegedly failed to complete the work or in most cases never started.

The complaint seeks an order requiring Eberl to pay consumers back and to pay a penalty for his violations.

An order from the prior settlement from 2014 requires Eberl and Kelly Burke, his former business associate, to pay over $1.2 Million owed to consumers after their alleged sports uniform company they operated, Sports55 Inc., took payment from consumers for uniforms that they never provided or gave a refund for.

“Taking advance payments, failing to perform the promised work, refusing to provide refunds, and failing to obtain proper licenses are all violations of Maryland’s consumer protection laws,” said Attorney General Frosh. “We are seeking relief that will make the homeowners whole, and we are asking the court to impose penalties on Eberl as well.”

In Maryland, it is against the law for a contractor to accept more than one-third of the total contract price in advance.

Consumers can verify a contractor’s license through the Home Improvement Commission.

Consumers with complaints against Eberl may call: Consumer Protection Division – 410-528-8662.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan