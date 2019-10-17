Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland State Delegate Tawanna Gaines will appear in court Thursday morning on a wire fraud charge.
Gaines, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, resigned earlier this month. She has been charged with defrauding more than $22,000 from her campaign.
She is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m.
If found guilty, Gaines could face up to 20 years in prison.
