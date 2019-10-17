BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beneficial rains, followed by serious winds and a chilly night ahead.
Overnight, winds will not be nearly as strong as they were earlier, but still on the breezy side, as we drop back into the mid 40’s.
Friday as the winds will continue to subside, sunshine will push our high to near 62 by afternoon.
Friday night, with clear skies and very light winds, we may see our first frost advisory, in the northern and western suburbs. Maybe time to cover those tender plants before they die!
Have a nice Friday! The weekend will start off sunny and dry, and may end with some showers by later Sunday. We will be tracking a potential tropical system that’s moving across the Gulf of Mexico, and headed for the Florida Panhandle by Saturday, then to the Outer Banks on Sunday night.
It may bring some gusty winds and showers to Virginia and our beaches, later Sunday before it moves offshore and weakens.
Bob Turk, Go Ravens in Seattle!
