BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in west Baltimore Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1400 block of West Lafayette Street around 3:43 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

 

