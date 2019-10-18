  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — During autumn, bonfires and fall foliage go hand in hand, but before you grab your folding chairs and marshmallows, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Baltimore County Fire Department officials say that in order to have a bonfire, residents must have a permit.

Open burning, including recreational bonfires, is prohibited inside the Beltway. Outside Interstate 695, it’s illegal without a permit.

Leaf burning is also prohibited throughout the county.

The Department of Public Works collects leaves and other yard waste as part of its regular collection schedule.

For information on how to obtain a bonfire permit, please call the Office of the Fire Marshal at 410-887-4880.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

