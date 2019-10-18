BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — During autumn, bonfires and fall foliage go hand in hand, but before you grab your folding chairs and marshmallows, there are a few things to keep in mind.
Baltimore County Fire Department officials say that in order to have a bonfire, residents must have a permit.
Open burning, including recreational bonfires, is prohibited inside the Beltway. Outside Interstate 695, it’s illegal without a permit.
Bonfires go with autumn like apple cider and pumpkin pie — but #BCoFD reminds you that they are prohibited inside the Beltway; outside the Beltway, they require a permit. More on bonfires & leaf burning: https://t.co/lSgg2l57Qi pic.twitter.com/rS568xPyYn
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 18, 2019
Leaf burning is also prohibited throughout the county.
The Department of Public Works collects leaves and other yard waste as part of its regular collection schedule.
For information on how to obtain a bonfire permit, please call the Office of the Fire Marshal at 410-887-4880.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
