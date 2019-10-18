Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of State has ruled out tainted alcohol in three Dominican Republic tourists’ deaths, according to reports.
WJLA reports that the FBI released the results of toxicology testing which have been “consistent with the findings of local authorities” who said there was no indication of foul play in either of the cases.
A Prince George’s County couple was found dead in their room at a resort in the Dominican Republic over the summer.
Authorities said the couple died due to respiratory failure.
Police said they had found several bottles of high blood pressure medications inside their room.
