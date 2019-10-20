



Former Baltimore City mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III has died at the age of 90. D’alesandro who was known as “Young Tommy” died in his North Baltimore home after complications from a stroke.

D’Alesandro served one term as mayor from 1967 to 1971 and was mayor during the 1968 riots in the city. He was the oldest brother of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She has released the following statement about her brother’s death:

“My husband Paul and our entire family are devastated by the loss of our patriarch, my beloved brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III.

“Tommy was the finest public servant I have ever known. His life and leadership were a tribute to the Catholic values with which we were raised: faith, family, patriotism. He profoundly believed, as did our parents, that public service was a noble calling and that we all had a responsibility to help others.

“Tommy dedicated his life to our city. A champion of civil rights, he worked tirelessly for all who called Baltimore home. Tommy was a leader of dignity, compassion and extraordinary courage, whose presence radiated hope upon our city during times of struggle and conflict.

“All his life, Tommy worked on the side of the angels. Now, he is with them. With his commitment to his family and public service, his life has truly blessed America.

“All who were blessed to know and to love Tommy mourn with his wife Margaret, his children Thomas, Dominic, Nicholas, Patricia and Gregory, and his grandchildren whom he adored, and are praying for them at this sad time.”

Funeral arraignments have not yet been announced.

