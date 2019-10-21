  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland fisheries stocked waterways statewide with 10,000 rainbow and golden trout last week.

According to Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries, trout was stocked in Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties.

The daily limit in areas (that are not put-and-take or special management areas) is two trout with no minimum size and no closed season, except in special trout management and put-and-take areas.

For the full stocking schedule and where the trout were placed, click here.

 

