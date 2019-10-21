QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Queen Anne’s County man was sentenced to 23 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to a series of crimes.
Alex Finnerty pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and having a concealed dangerous weapon, one count of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and possession of fentanyl.
When police attempted to arrest him last July, he reportedly fled before pulling a knife on officers and trying to wrestle away a deputy’s gun.
Prosecutors said he has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2013.
“While the State does have compassion and understanding for Mr. Finnerty’s age and struggle with drug addiction, it absolutely cannot and will not tolerate his threat to law enforcement, public safety, and the community’s well-being,” officials said in a news release.
Finnerty will also spend three years on supervised probation after his release.
