BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 22-year-old Devron Lasha Young, Jr., of Baltimore pleaded guilty for a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute 75 grams of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl- enough to kill 37,500 people.
“Local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in Baltimore City are teaming up to arrest and prosecute those who peddle the deadly poison of fentanyl on our streets and in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “As a result of our combined efforts, Devron Young now faces federal prison time, where there are no suspended sentences and no parole, ever. We must do everything we can to reduce overdose deaths from this drug and from all opioids.”
Officers recovered the fentanyl after the defendant attempted to hide it in an illegal taxi on February 22.
Police arrested Young while stopping the taxi driver for a traffic violation shortly after Young got into the taxi.
The officer investigating searched the vehicle and found a brown plastic bag that contained 30 separate packs holding a total of 752 capsules filled with both fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
If the Court accepts the plea agreement, Young will be sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Young’s sentencing is scheduled for January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
