ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate I-70 in Howard County Monday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the man who died was the driver and sole occupant of a 2003 Jaguar. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Starting the morning commute with a serious crash involving 2 tractor trailers. 70 EB is Closed between MD 32 and US 40. pic.twitter.com/DHpff6WUIv — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) October 21, 2019

Police said the Jaguar collided with two tractor-trailers on I-70 near Ellicott City. The crash caused major delays during morning rush hour. Police remain on scene as they investigate the crash.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Marriottsville and Route 40. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Jaguar was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when he collided with a 2019 International truck tractor driven by 31-year-old Ali Bashir of Columbus, Ohio head-on.

The Jaguar became disabled in the eastbound lanes and then was struck again by a 2017 Mack truck tractor driven by 69-year-old Edward Baumgardner of Thurmont, Md.

Both Bashir and Baumgardner were taken to Howard County General Hospital by ambulance to be treated for their injuries.

All eastbound lanes were shut down early Monday due to the accident. Two lanes are still currently closed as of 8:17 a.m.

Two deceleration lanes on Route 40 have opened.

Traffic is being redirected to Route 32. Commuters are being encouraged to find alternate routes.

It is unknown how the driver ended up on I-70 going the wrong way. The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WJZ as we continue to follow this developing story.