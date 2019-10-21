



A spooky sight was captured on camera in Baltimore over the weekend. While on a ghost tour, a Maryland couple took a picture of what looks like a ghost on the third floor of Bertha’s Mussels in Fell’s Point.

Baltimore Ghost Tours posted the photo from the Annapolis couple on Monday They believe it’s the ghost of a little girl.

The photo was taken Saturday evening sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. along Lancaster Street.

Nicole Henry, of Annapolis, said she was stunned by what her husband, Joseph, captured. She said Bertha’s was one of the first stops on the haunted pub tour and after they left the bar he husband decided to snap a picture of the bar.

When he took the picture the windows were all dark, Henry told WJZ, but when they looked at the picture, they saw something in one of the windows.

“I remember saying, What is that blue light? Is that a hand?” Henry said. “We were like, oh my God.”

She knew she had to show their tour guide, Cliff.

He saw the photo and told them it was a special photo that they need to share.

“People email us ghost photos all the time, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Melissa Rowell, co-owner of Baltimore Ghost Tours, said. She said most of the photos they get from their tour are of orbs, or balls of lights normally associated with spirits.

Rowell showed the photo to her business partner, Amy Lynwander, who thought it could have been photoshopped. But Cliff confirmed that the couple showed him the photo moments after it was taken.

“I’ve never seen anything that looks like the human form,” she added.

Rowell, who’s written a book about the haunts in Baltimore, recounted a story that made us shudder a bit. She said staff at the restaurant are so afraid of hauntings on the second floor, they won’t go up there alone.

A staffer recalled the one night when he ran out of ketchup at his station, he had to go up to retrieve it from the storage room located upstairs.

When he opened the closet door a little girl, around the age of 8, was standing in a little patch of moonlight. She was in a frilly, white dress, styled from the 1700 or 1800s. She looked at him surprised, then vanished.

Andy Norris, owner of Bertha’s Mussels, said anyone who’s spent time in the building has had some type of experience.

“There are definitely things that make the hair on the back of your neck stand up from time to time,” Norris said. “I don’t let it freak me out too much, I’m a bit a skeptic.”

The window where you see the ghostly figure — directly above that storage room in Rowell’s story. Take a closer look at the photo.

Rowell said although they haven’t identified the little girl, she believes the girl may have lived in the building when it was a boarding house in the 1700s and 1800s.

At that time, Fells Point was so crowded with people living in close proximity that outbreaks of yellow fever would often kill many people at a time- including children.

She called the photo “absolutely bizarre” and said she had no explanation for it.

Norris said he’s heard of experiences inside Bertha’s.

His godfather Bob Eney, a historical architect who was a part of the revitalization of Fell’s Point, would work in the building from time to time and it would freak him out.

“He would scream at the top of his lungs if something spooked him,” Norris said.

If the staff has to go upstairs, Norris said they’ll sometimes announce themselves to let the ghostly residents know of their presence.

The haunting stories aren’t surprising as the building Bertha’s operates in has a long history in Baltimore and has hosted a brothel and bar in addition to a boarding house.

Bertha’s Mussels isn’t the only local haunt. Rowell said on the Baltimore Ghost Tours, people will see at least 13 area haunts, including Cat’s Eye Pub, and the Admiral Fell’s Inn. Each tour is different as their 11 tour guides each tell different haunting stories.

You can also read about the hauntings in their book Baltimore’s Harbor Haunts: True Baltimore Ghost Stories.

Ghost tours are every weekend through March through September starting at 7 p.m. and through Nov. from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. This week only, there are some weekday tours also available. Learn more here.

So do you think it’s a ghost or something else?