  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Homicide Rate, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another call to stop the violence in Baltimore as the number of homicides in the city continues to climb.

A group gathered outside Morning Star Baptist Church Monday night seeking an end to the bloodshed.

Police say as of Monday evening, there have been 277 homicides in the city so far in 2019, 24 more than at this time last year.

In all of 2018, there were 309 homicides in Baltimore.

Non-fatal shootings are also up this year, with 650 reported in 2019 compared to 541 during the same period in 2018.

Comments