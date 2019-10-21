Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another call to stop the violence in Baltimore as the number of homicides in the city continues to climb.
A group gathered outside Morning Star Baptist Church Monday night seeking an end to the bloodshed.
Police say as of Monday evening, there have been 277 homicides in the city so far in 2019, 24 more than at this time last year.
In all of 2018, there were 309 homicides in Baltimore.
Non-fatal shootings are also up this year, with 650 reported in 2019 compared to 541 during the same period in 2018.
