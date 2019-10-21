FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information related to a string of thefts from vehicles, vandalism, and burglaries that have occurred in the Fallston area since August.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said there have been 19 thefts from vehicles, one attempted burglary, one burglary and one report of vandalism.
Additionally, deputies responded to an assault in the 2500 block of Port Lane that happened when an individual found a suspicious person rummaging through a vehicle and when the victim confronted the suspect- the victim was assaulted with pepper spray.
Not all of these incidents involved unlocked vehicles, police said, and in several of the cases, car windows were broken to give suspects entry.
Photographs of the suspects from several of the incidents can be seen below:
Officials are asking anyone with information to call 410-692-7880 with tips.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated that 18 vehicles had been stolen. This was incorrect and has since been updated with the correct information.
