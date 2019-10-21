Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A teenager was injured after being hit by a train in Laurel Monday evening, Prince George’s County Police said.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 8600 block of Cherry Lane. Police said the teen was on the tracks at the time they were hit.
More details are not immediately available.
The teen was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
MARC service had been suspended in the area but has since resumed.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.