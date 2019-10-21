PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a robbery at the Exxon Gas Station located at 4459 Mountain Road in Pasadena early Monday morning.
Officers went to the station to investigate at around 5:20 a.m. after reports that two unknown men entered the gas station, one displaying a knife and the other a handgun.
The suspect with the handgun struck the clerk with the weapon and demanded property. The clerk complied and the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.
Officers searched the area but weren’t able to locate the suspects.
The clerk was taken to an area hopsital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
Both suspects are described as black men wearing dark clothing, one 6’2″ and the other 5’10”, and are still wanted by police.
