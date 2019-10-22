  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATF Baltimore, Charles County, Crime, fugitive warrant effort, Maryland, Maryland News

CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of Deante Madel Duckett, a five-time previously convicted felon.

Duckett is the subject of a joint investigation with ATF Baltimore Field Division and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. He was federally indicted on May 6 on three counts of being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

Credit: ATF Baltimore

Duckett was under court-ordered supervised release at the time he became a fugitive, when he cut off his ankle monitoring device on July 10.

He is 34-years-old with brown eyes, long brown dreadlocks, standing 5’11” tall and weighs around 170 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.

Comments