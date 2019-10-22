TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Parents will have the opportunity to weigh in on whether or not Baltimore County Schools should start school before or after Labor Day.
The Baltimore County School Board is considering three different options.
Here are the three options
- Students can start school on August 31 and end as early as June 11, depending on snow days.
- A post-Labor Day start with a shortened spring break ending the year between June 15-22.
- A post-Labor Day start with a full spring break ending the year between June 21-28.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has long been a proponent of starting school after Labor Day- but in Baltimore County, the opinions vary.
Donyelle Brown has two kids who graduated from Baltimore County Public Schools. She says whichever option is chosen, there’s going to have to be a compromise.
“If they need to start before Labor Day then you have to give kids and families an incentive to make that change,” Brown said.
The public hearing starts at County School Headquarters at 6:30 p.m.
The School Board will make its final decision Nov. 5.
