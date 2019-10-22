  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Linebacker Demone Harris signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, but it’s how it all unfolded that is making headlines.

Harris got cut from Tampa Bay last week, but he was already planning on proposing to his girlfriend. Then he got a call from the Ravens, so he diverted his plans to Baltimore.

The next day, when Harris went to fly back to Buffalo, he realized the engagement ring was missing from his bag. He was forced to fly back without it.

Two days later, Harris received a call from the Ravens telling him he had been signed, and that they had found his ring at the team hotel.

The Ravens mailed the ring back to Harris on Friday. He proposed to his girlfriend that night, and she said yes.

