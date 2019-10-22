Comments
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in District Heights on Monday.
Police were called to the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found Kelvin Carter, 33, in front of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.
