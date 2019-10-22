BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Johns Hopkins University students reported being robbed at gunpoint by six juveniles near the Baltimore Museum of Art late Monday evening.
The two said they were walking toward campus at Art Museum Drive and Charles Street when they were approached from behind by the six suspects. One of the juveniles had a handgun, they said.
One of the students gave the suspects her cell phone, then the suspects ran away- last seen running south into the Wyman Park Deli.
No one was physically injured in the incident.
Baltimore Police and Campus Safety and Security officers responded and canvassed the area.
There are no physical descriptions of the six juveniles yet. Baltimore police said the person robbed was a 20-year-old woman.
Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus Safety and Security said an alert went out Monday night for the incident.
