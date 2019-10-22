BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Edgewood man was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly stabbing another man in Harford County.
Police said they found the victim, identified as Brandon Antonio Muldrow, 29, also of Edgewood, at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center recovering from a stab wound to the upper body.
Muldrow told deputies that the assault happened at around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Candlewood Court. He was taken to the hospital by a private citizen. His injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.
While police investigated around the scene, they learned that another person had walked into the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center at around 12:30 p.m. with what looked to be a laceration on his hand.
The person was identified as Stefon Antonio Hayes, 32, was treated and released. He was later identified as a suspect, and police said that Hayes knew Muldrow.
Credit: Harford County Sheriff’s Office
He was located and apprehended by police without incident. Hayes is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.
He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
