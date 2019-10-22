Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Northeast High School had to forfeit its first three football games of the season, including one victory, after using an ineligible player.
Anne Arundel County School officials said in a release Tuesday that the district imposed the penalty after investigating the matter.
Northeast High officials brought the issue to the district earlier this month. According to the investigation, the player was ineligible to play in games on Sept. 6, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.
Northeast won against Mt. Hebron 41-14 on Sept. 6. They lost the next two games.
The player in question is also, by state law, ineligible to participate in athletics for a period of 60 days.
At this time, school officials did not say why the student was ineligible.
