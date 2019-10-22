BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 3,100 gun holsters sold at Bass Pro Shop and other sporting goods stores nationwide are being recalled for an injury hazard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Blackhawk Gun Holsters are being recalled because the holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it.
When this happens, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, they said.
The black holster is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user’s belt. “2101213 A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.
Anyone with the recalled Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holster sold from June 2019 to August 2019 for about $65 can get a refund if they contact Blackhawk.
Customers should stop using the holsters and call Blackhawk at 888-334-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET for a refund.
You must log in to post a comment.