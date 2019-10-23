Comments
ASPEN HILL, MD. (WJZ) — Detectives in Montgomery County are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Asucenia Martinez Benitez was last seen at around 7: 30 a.m. on Monday when she left her Arctic Avenue home on foot, police said.
She is 5″ and weighs 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, blue jeans, a black hat and black sneakers.
Police and family are concerned for her welfare, they said.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Asucenia Martinez Benitez is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24 hours).
