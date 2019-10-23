HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Remembered With 3 Days Of Services
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, cockeysville, Local TV, Missing, Talkers

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Amilcar Perez-Nufiu was last seen in the 200 block of Lord Byron Lane in Cockeysville earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Police said he is new to the area.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Comments