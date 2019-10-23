Comments
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Amilcar Perez-Nufiu was last seen in the 200 block of Lord Byron Lane in Cockeysville earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Police said he is new to the area.
#MISSING: Please call 911 if you have seen Amilcar Perez-Nufiu, 15. He was last seen in the 200-block of Lord Byron Lane, 21030 earlier this afternoon. Amilcar is new to the area. Please share. ^SV pic.twitter.com/eDijlO7ZLU
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 24, 2019
Anyone who sees him should call 911.
