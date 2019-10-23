BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two fugitives wanted by the ATF Baltimore Field Division were taken into custody within hours of each other in Baltimore County and Baltimore City on October 21.

Another man is still wanted, officials said.

Demetres Moore and Gilbert “Geezy” Dodd are defendants in two separate ATF investigations, both alleged to have been involved in drug trafficking organizations in Baltimore City.

MOORE, Demetres Demetres Moore

DOOD, Gilbert Gilbert Dodd

At around 4:15 p.m. in Parkville, Baltimore County police officers attempted a traffic stop on a car they later learned was being driven by Moore. When he did not stop and fled police, he crashed through a fence into a yard at Taylor Avenue and Ridgely Oak Road, and was minorly injured.

Moore is the last of three fugitives and 16 defendants to be taken into custody in this case, after being indicted in January.

He is federally charged with narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

A reward of $5,000 each was originally released on February 6, 2019, for information leading to their arrest of Moore and two co-defendants, Diontaye Demory aka “Grilla” and Michael Reaves.

Dodd was taken into custody at around 3 p.m. by Baltimore City police officers and ATF special agents. He was federally indicted, along with five others, on August 21 for his role in a drug distribution conspiracy in southwest Baltimore.

His co-defendant Marlowe “Loe” Harvard is still wanted and there is a $2,500 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

Harvard is 31, 5’11”, 170 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

The indictment specifically alleges that both Dodd and Harvard conspired to sell narcotics.

Anyone with information about Harvard should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.