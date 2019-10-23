BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has called for a comprehensive audit after learning the Ritz Carlton complex in the city has not gotten a water bill in more than a decade, his office said Wednesday.
In a news release, the mayor’s office said Young learned of the discrepancy in mid-October. An initial investigation reportedly showed the complex hasn’t gotten a water bill since a new meter was installed in 2007.
“I was outraged to learn of this major oversight in water billing as it relates to the Ritz Carlton,” Young said in a statement. “To think that previous administrations allowed residents’ properties to be sent to tax sale while not even billing the city’s wealthiest is absolutely shameful.”
The audit will reportedly be led by Sheryl Goldstein, the city’s deputy chief of staff for operations, and will compare account records with property records. It will also include recommendations to increase the billing system’s accuracy, the city said.
You must log in to post a comment.