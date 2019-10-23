WATCH LIVEFirst Of Services Planned For Rep. Elijah Cummings Begin Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Armed robbery, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Robbery, Shell gas station, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a Glen Burnie man who allegedly robbed a business at the Shell gas station on Ritchie Highway early Wednesday morning at around 5 a.m.

David Carroll Hall, 31, of Glen Burnie, has been charged with robbery, armed robbery, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft of $100 to under $1,500.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Police said a man entered the store, implied he had a weapon and then tried to remove property from the store. The store manager intervened and the suspect fled toward the back of the business.

A responding officer saw someone on Allen Road who matched Hall’s description and began to pursue him on foot.

Hall then tried to run but officers grabbed him after a short pursuit and arrested him. He was taken to Northern District for processing.

Comments