GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a Glen Burnie man who allegedly robbed a business at the Shell gas station on Ritchie Highway early Wednesday morning at around 5 a.m.
David Carroll Hall, 31, of Glen Burnie, has been charged with robbery, armed robbery, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft of $100 to under $1,500.
Police said a man entered the store, implied he had a weapon and then tried to remove property from the store. The store manager intervened and the suspect fled toward the back of the business.
A responding officer saw someone on Allen Road who matched Hall’s description and began to pursue him on foot.
Hall then tried to run but officers grabbed him after a short pursuit and arrested him. He was taken to Northern District for processing.
