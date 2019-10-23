ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The first Domestic Violence Awareness Month, along with the first national toll-free domestic violence hotline, was initiated in 1987.
According to Maryland Uniform Crime Reporting data, there was a yearly average of 29,848 domestic violence-related crimes and an average of 60 domestic violence-related homicides in Maryland was revealed in 2013 through 2017.
“We are so inspired by the countless survivors of domestic violence who show tremendous courage, strength of will, and character to overcome and rebuild their lives,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration is committed to securing justice for those affected by domestic violence as we work hard to make Maryland safer for all of our citizens.”
The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention says it has funded more than $33 million to organizations that serve victims of domestic violence during fiscal year of 2019, contributing to a total of more than $121 million since 2015, according to the release.
“Domestic violence can affect anyone at any stage of life,” said Executive Director Fueston. “Not only does our office work with organizations that support victims and their loved ones, but we also support groups that teach young people what healthy relationships look like so they can avoid perpetuating behaviors that have physically, mentally, and emotionally harmed so many in our state and in our country.”
An average of three women will die as a result of domestic violence each day. Around one in four women and one in thirteen women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
You can find the full data set of Maryland Uniform Crime Reporting here.
For more information on the declaration of October Domestic Violence Awareness Month, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
