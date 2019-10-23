Comments
HOUSTON (WJZ) — Decorated gymnast Simone Biles added some personal flair when she threw out the first pitch at Game 2 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros Wednesday night.
After stepping up to the mound, Biles did a flip prior to throwing the first pitch.
Dear Gymnastics Code of Points,
When does this become the 'Biles' on the pitcher's mound?@Simone_Biles x #WorldSeriespic.twitter.com/IK5f1R19b7
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 24, 2019
The pitch was the talk of social media, with Team USA tweeting “When does this become the ‘Biles’ on the pitcher’s mound?”
