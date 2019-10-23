BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Next Saturday, the Inner Harbor will be adorned with talent, luring in hundreds of thousands of spectators from all over.
For one Baltimore-based media artist, it’s a chance to build better and bigger in the name of Baltimore.
“This piece is titled Radiant Flux. It’s a concept based on concepts regarding (the) interplay of light and surface and reflection,” artist Kevin Blackistone said as he showed off his contribution for Light City.
Radiant Flux features shattered reflections, rippling movement and electric light, all of which are reactive to motion and sound.
“(It shows) a mirror that was fragmented and tessellated in a way that a mirror might shatter, but then allowing one to control the fragments of that shattering mirror,” he said.
His work was featured at last year’s Artscape, but the Light City stage will showcase what was merely an idea two years ago.
“Artscape, much like Light City, is just a festival that gives an opportunity for a lot of Baltimore-based artists to get out there and be seen by a large number of people who otherwise aren’t exposed to especially this style of artwork,” he said.
Striking and strobing through the Inner Harbor, Blackistone said his work will stand tall as a champion for the city.
“It’s definitely great to finally be at an artistic level where I can produce things at this scale,” he said.
