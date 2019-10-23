Comments
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WJZ) — A rescued dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium has predicted the Washington Nationals as the World Series winners.
The Nationals took the 5-4 win against the Houston Astros Tuesday with the first game in the series.
Nicholas, the dolphin, has to pick between the two hats and chose the Nationals.
“Nicholas picked the Washington Nationals!” the aquarium posted on Facebook.
The Nationals are considered the underdogs in the series as the Astros won the World Series in 2017. Nicholas picked the Astros to win that year. But he missed last year when he picked the Dodgers to beat the Red Sox.
