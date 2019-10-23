OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A catch of the coast of Ocean City set the state record for a triple tail catch.
Angler Don Whittington of Bivalve, Maryland caught the 11-pound, 25.25-inch long fish on Oct. 19 near Baltimore Canyon in the Atlantic Ocean.
Whittington made that catch about two hours into his fishing trip on his son’s boat.
“We knew what it was – we’ve seen small ones all summer but after I pulled that one in I was like, ‘wow,’” Whittington told Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources.
The triple tail can be found in the tropical waters in Florida to southern New England in the summer months.
Staff at Bahia Marina certified the triple tail’s weight and a DNR official confirmed the species, marking the state’s first recognized triple tail catch.
“While triple tails aren’t too unusual off the coast of Maryland, the size of this one really creates a great benchmark for a new record catch,” Recreational Fishing and Outreach Coordinator Erik Zlokovitz said.
To be considered for a state record, fish must be caught in the public waterways. There are four categories for sport fish — Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive.
Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out a state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The department suggests fish be immersed in ice water to preserve weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified.
You must log in to post a comment.