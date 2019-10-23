Comments
LUSBY, Md. (WJZ) — An indoor Ring security camera shows the terrifying moment a tree came crashing through the roof of a home in Calvert County.
The scary situation happened at a home in Lusby, a town on the Chesapeake Bay.
The video shows the ceiling collapsing on top of two girls watching TV in the living room. Luckily, they weren’t hurt.
The girls’ father said a stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen behind the girls stopped the tree from falling completely through the living room.
