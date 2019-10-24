BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firearm went off during a struggle between a driver and squeegee kids Wednesday afternoon, a police report confirms.
A woman was driving down Martin Luther King Blvd when she came to the intersection at Washington Blvd. While she was sitting at the light she said a group of squeegee kids surrounded her vehicle, spraying fluid all over her windshield and demanding money.
She said the group started striking her car with squeegees causing damages, saying they were being aggressive.
The woman said she couldn’t drive off without running them over, so she reached into her purse in the passenger seat and pulled out her registered firearm and sat it on her lap, telling the group to back away from her car.
One of the squeegee kids then reached into her passenger side window and grabbed her right wrist- which was holding the firearm.
After a struggle between the two, the firearm discharged into the passenger seat. Once it went off, the group ran away in different directions.
The woman then called the police and stood by until officers arrived. Detectives interviewed her and confirmed her gun permits.
