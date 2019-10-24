Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police and hazmat crews were on the scene of Fox45 Baltimore after the station received a “suspicious letter” with a substance on it.
The station has since given the all-clear.
The station has been threatened before in 2016 after a man in a hedgehog costume walked into the station claiming to have a bomb strapped to his chest.
Alex Brizzi, of Elkridge, also set his car on fire in the parking lot.
He was treated for schizophrenia at a state hospital after a local judge ruled he was not criminally responsible for his actions.
This story is developing.
