BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police and hazmat crews were on the scene of Fox45 Baltimore after the station received a “suspicious letter” with a substance on it.

The station has since given the all-clear.

Courtesy: Logan Reigstad/WJZ

The station has been threatened before in 2016 after a man in a hedgehog costume walked into the station claiming to have a bomb strapped to his chest.

Alex Brizzi, of Elkridge, also set his car on fire in the parking lot.

He was treated for schizophrenia at a state hospital after a local judge ruled he was not criminally responsible for his actions.

This story is developing.

