BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Johns Hopkins Metro SubwayLink station is closed Thursday morning due to fire activity.
According to the MTA, the service is shut down in both directions.
Shuttle bus service is now in place to accommodate passengers between Charles Center and Johns Hopkins Station.
Due to @BaltimoreFire activity, #BaltimoreSubway service has been stopped in both directions from Mondawmin to Johns Hopkins. Follow @mtamaryland for alternate travel options. pic.twitter.com/AoLYz1Lcyt
— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) October 24, 2019
“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and appreciate your continued patience during this time,” the MTA said in a statement.
