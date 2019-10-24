HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Remembered With 3 Days Of Services
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Johns Hopkins Metro SubwayLink station is closed Thursday morning due to fire activity.

According to the MTA, the service is shut down in both directions.

Shuttle bus service is now in place to accommodate passengers between Charles Center and Johns Hopkins Station.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and appreciate your continued patience during this time,” the MTA said in a statement.

For the latest click over to MTA Service Alerts.

 

